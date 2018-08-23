हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Highly toxic water of Yamuna can cause cancer

Presence of heavy metals in the vegetables that are grown with water from the Yamuna can cause cancer. The Yamuna is titled as "the poisoned river" as its water is highly toxic and the concentration of heavy metals in its water is used for irrigation and drinking purposes, which is hazardous to health.

Aug 23, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
