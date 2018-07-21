हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh: Off-season vegetable farming gives business boost

Off-season vegetable farming gives business boost to farmers in Himachal Pradesh. Vegetables mainly like cauliflower, French beans, and cabbage becomes a lucrative option for farmers.

Jul 21, 2018, 13:08 PM IST
