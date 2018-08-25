हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hindu man marries Muslim woman, pays the price with death

In another case of 'honour killing', a Hindu man, Sanjay Kumar, was killed by the family of his Muslim ex-wife, a week ago in Faridabad. The decomposed body of the man was recovered on Tuesday afternoon.

Aug 25, 2018, 14:20 PM IST
