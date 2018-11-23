हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Hizbul holds meeting in Srinagar after challenging Army, releases poster threatening Kashmiri girls

After challenging the security forces to stop them, terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir reportedly held a meeting in Srinagar and discussed how to recruit new people including girls.

Nov 23, 2018, 14:08 PM IST
Next
Video

Google rolls out Neighbourly app across India

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close