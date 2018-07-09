हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hizbul releases photos of gun-wielding Kashmiri youth

On second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, militant group Hizbul Mujahideen on Sunday released pictures of new recruits.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:24 AM IST
Video

