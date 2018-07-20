हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Home Minister Rajnath Singh flays lynchings, says states should take action

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh condemned recent incidents of mob lynching and said states have been told to take stringent action against culprits. He said the Central government has also asked social media service providers to install checks to stop spread of rumours and fake news.

Jul 20, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
