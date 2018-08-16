हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Home Minister Rajnath Singh reaches AIIMS to check on the former prime minister's health

Unfortunately, condition of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has worsened over the last 24 hours and he is on a life-support system. Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached AIIMS to check on the former prime minister's health.

Aug 16, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
Next
Video

Atal Bihari Vajpayee battles for his life on life support system

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close