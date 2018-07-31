हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Hope democracy takes deeper roots in Pakistan: PM Modi tells Imran Khan

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on PM Modi who has congratulated Imran Khan for polls victory adding on that he hopes democracy takes deeper roots in Pakistan. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Muslim school teacher force children to convert to Islam in Amer

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close