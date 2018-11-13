हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
‘I don’t lie’: Dassault CEO Eric Trappier responds to Rahul Gandhi’s charges on Rafale deal

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier in an exclusive interview to ANI rubbished allegations made by Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi that the former lied about the details of the Dassault- Reliance Joint Venture for offset contracts in the Rafale Jet deal.

Nov 13, 2018, 14:12 PM IST
