हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ICU of Nalanda Medical College clogged with rainwater

After heavy rains in the state,the water has reached and accumulated in the Premises of Nalanda Medical College Hospital. Many patients had to leave the hospital.

Jul 29, 2018, 17:58 PM IST
Next
Video

Landslide at Pathankot's Mandi national highway

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close