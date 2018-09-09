हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IMD issues heavy rain alert in 12 states

India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rains in 12 states. Watch Zee News report to know what precautions you can take and keep yourself safe.

Sep 09, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
Next
Video

2019 Lok Sabha polls to be fought under the leadership of Amit Shah

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close