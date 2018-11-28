हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan reaches for Kartarpur corridor inauguration

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached for the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present.

Nov 28, 2018, 15:36 PM IST
