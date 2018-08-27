हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In a first in India, SpiceJet operates biofuel flight

Budget carrier SpiceJet today successfully operated “India’s first ever biojet fuel flight”. A Bombardier Q400 aircraft, partially using biojet fuel, took off from Dehradun and landed at the airport in the national capital.

Aug 27, 2018, 16:18 PM IST
