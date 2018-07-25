हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In conversation with author Andrew Otis

Andrew Otis is the author of 'Hickey’s Bengal Gazette: The Untold Story Of India’s First Newspaper. He spent months in Kolkata researching and collecting data from Victoria Memorial and meeting various people. While Hickey’s work would come under grey area, the book urges the reader to remember him for his legacy.- standing for liberty and free speech and how he fought tyranny and exposed corruption.

Jul 25, 2018, 19:22 PM IST
