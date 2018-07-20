हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India is victim of 'Jumla Strike': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi during no-trust motion debate

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi starts addressing the house, highlights the 'jumlas' of PM Modi-led BJP government. India is victim of 'Jumla Strike', says Rahul Gandhi.

Jul 20, 2018, 13:34 PM IST
