India, Pakistan would have remained united if Muhammad Ali Jinnah was made PM: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday said India and Pakistan would have remained united if the prime ministership was given to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and not to Jawaharlal Nehru, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi.

Aug 08, 2018, 22:22 PM IST
