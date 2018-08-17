हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest visuals of people with different emotions present in the final journey of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 17, 2018, 17:06 PM IST
