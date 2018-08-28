हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian ship carrying vehicles drown off Yemen coast

The ship from Dubai was caught in a storm and capsized near the coast of Yemen on Monday. All 9 crew members were rescued alive.

Aug 28, 2018, 18:31 PM IST
