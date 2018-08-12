हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indore creates world record in making 12-km long Indian flag

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Indore as the city has created world record by creating a 12-kilometre long Indian flag. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 12, 2018, 19:26 PM IST
