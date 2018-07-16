हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Is Congress sidelining halala to appease Muslims?

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi and offered his party’s unconditional support to the government for the passing of Women’s Reservation Bill. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 21:14 PM IST
