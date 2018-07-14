हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Is 'Muslim Cong' only for males or are women also included? PM Modi targets Rahul on Triple Talaq

Taking a dig at the AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s purported claim that Congress Party is Muslim Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to know from him “if Muslim women are also included into his Muslim Congress Party or it is dominated by Musim males only.”

Jul 14, 2018, 18:24 PM IST
