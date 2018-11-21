हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Is Ram Mandir in Ayodhya merely an opportunity to gain political mileage?

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its ongoing demand regarding the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and asked whether the BJP's promise was a 'jumla' (false claims). Watch this special debate on Ram Mandir issue.

Nov 21, 2018, 13:42 PM IST
Next
Video

Left is mentally bankrupt: Rajnath Singh hits out after S Ramachandran Pillai’s RSS-Taliban analogy

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close