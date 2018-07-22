हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Islamabad Court Judge accuses ISI of manipulating Court proceedings

Pakistani High Court judge alleged that the country’s powerful ISI spy agency is pressuring the Chief Justice and other judges to get favorable verdicts in different cases.

Jul 22, 2018, 16:34 PM IST
