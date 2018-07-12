हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Jagannath temple is all set to host its 141st rath yatra this year

The Jagannath temple in the city is all set to host its 141st rath yatra this year, amid tight security and fanfare. This year, the deity will be dressed up as a royal.

Jul 12, 2018, 16:48 PM IST
