हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir: Last salute to martyr Police constable Javed Ahmed Dar

Jammu and Kashmir constable Javed Ahmed Dar was kidnapped from a local medical shop on Thursday. The body of the constable has been recovered. Last salute given to martyr Police constable.

Jul 06, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal holds meeting, discusses banks' NPA resolution plan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close