Jammu And Kashmir Police Constable Javed Ahmed Dar found dead in Kulgam

The body of the Jammu and Kashmir constable, who was abducted by terrorists from Shopian on Thursday evening, has been recovered.

Jul 06, 2018, 08:48 AM IST
