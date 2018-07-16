हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman killed, another injured as militants attack

A policeman was killed and another injured on Monday as militants attacked the vehicle of a former legislator in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Jul 16, 2018, 20:14 PM IST
