Jammu and Kashmir tense ahead of SC hearing on Article 35A

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea challenging the validity of the Article 35-A, that gives special rights and privileges to the Jammu and Kashmir natives, on Monday. A three-judge bench led by CJI Dipak Misra will hear the petitions on Monday.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
