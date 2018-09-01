हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in Bandipora forest operation

Three militants were killed in a gunfight on Saturday in an anti-militancy operation by the security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sep 01, 2018, 21:36 PM IST
