हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Sopore Encounter

At least two militants were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district

Aug 03, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Next
Video

TMC may bring privilege motion in Lok Sabha on NRC today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close