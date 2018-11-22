हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu & Kashmir: Terror attack on Army camp foiled, civilian injured; search operations underway

A woman was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in the Khudwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The exchange of fire ensued after militants fired upon an army camp and then fled from the scene. According to reports, the area has been cordoned off and a combing operation is underway.

Nov 22, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
