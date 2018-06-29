हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu & Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in an encounter in Pulwama

At least three terrorists were on Friday killed by security forces in an encounter in Chatapora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jun 29, 2018, 19:20 PM IST
Next
Video

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra visits Hisar, meets Shivani Pathak who scaled Mt. Everest

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close