हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jharkhand Coal scam: Court orders additional charges against Naveen Jindal

Delhi Court has orders additional charges against Naveen Jindal in connection with the Jharkhand coal scam. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 13:02 PM IST
Next
Video

J&K CM Mehbooa Mufti warns against breaking PDP; says it will lead to '1987-like situation'

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close