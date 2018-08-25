हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jharkhand: Villagers clash with cops on Eid over cow slaughter rumours; 5 cops injured

At least a dozen people were injured, including five policemen, after villagers clashed with the cops over reports of alleged cow slaughter in Jharkhand’s Pakur district, on Wednesday, during the celebrations for Eid al-Adha. The clashes took place after a team of policemen arrived at Dangapara village following a tip-off about alleged cattle slaughter.

Aug 25, 2018, 09:24 AM IST
Next
Video

Stenographer reaches late to office, explains 'I have to cook food, get kids ready for school'

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close