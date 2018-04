Jignesh Mevani's supporters allegedly obstruct BJP MPs from garlanding Ambedkar's statue

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in Ahmedabad on Saturday after a scuffle between supporters of Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. The altercation began after Mevani's supporters allegedly tried to obstruct BJP MPs and members from garlanding BR Ambedkar's statue at an event in the city.