J&K CM Mehbooa Mufti warns against breaking PDP; says it will lead to '1987-like situation'

In a veiled attack on the BJP, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has warned that any attempt to beak her party People's Democratic Party (PDP) will lead to 'serious consequences'.

Jul 13, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
