J&K ex-CM Farooq Abdullah gives message of unity to India on Eid al-Adha

J&K ex-CM Farooq Abdullah speaks to Zee News after he was heckled during Eid prayers in Srinagar for saying 'bharat mata ki jai'. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 22, 2018, 16:22 PM IST
Video

Farooq Abdullah heckled during Eid prayers in Srinagar for saying 'bharat mata ki jai'

