हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

J&K Governor justifies decision to dissolve assembly citing 'extensive horse-trading' of MLAs

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly on Wednesday evening after rival claims to form a government from former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone, who is backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state has been under Governor's Rule since June, when the BJP ended its ruling alliance with Ms Mufti.

Nov 23, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
Next
Video

BREAKING: 6 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close