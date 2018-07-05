हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K Police organises water sports coaching camp for youths

A week long coaching camp of water sports for energetic youths is on full swing in Srinagar. The camp was organised by Jammu and Kashmir police in collaboration with Water Sports Center at Nehru Park Srinagar for youth belonging to rural areas.

Jul 05, 2018, 19:04 PM IST
