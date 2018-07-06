हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

JNU panel upholds punishment for Umar Khalid, Kanhaiya

The JNU’s inquiry committee has upheld Umar Khalid’s rustication and a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on Kanhaiya Kumar in connection with the February 9, 2016, incident.

Jul 06, 2018, 21:56 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, July 6th, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close