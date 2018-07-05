हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JNU panel upholds rustication of Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar

The JNU’s high-level inquiry committee has upheld the expulsion of Umar Khalid and also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on Kanhaiya Kumar in connection with the campus event in February 2016.the decision was taken on the backdrop of the protests that took place in the JNU campus with students allegedly chanting anti-national slogans against Afzal Guru’s hanging.

Jul 05, 2018, 23:10 PM IST
