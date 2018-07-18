हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Justice for Nida Khan, triple talaq given to her declared invalid

In a major victory for Nida Khan, a petitioner in one of several triple talaq cases, a Bareilly court on Wednesday declared the instant divorce given by her husband as invalid.

Jul 18, 2018, 16:40 PM IST
Next
Video

Badhir News: In 'Triple talaq case', decision against Nida Khan declared invalid

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close