Kailash Mansarovar and Amarnath yatra affected due to heavy rains

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about rains in India. Kailash Mansarovar and Amarnath yatra have been affected due to heavy rains. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 14:16 PM IST
