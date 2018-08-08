हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi, DMK patriarch and ex-Tamil Nadu CM, dead at 94

DMK patriarch Karunanidhi died at 94 on Tuesday after battling for life at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Admitted to the hospital on July 18, the Tamil Nadu strongman breathed his last at 6.10 pm on August 7.

Aug 08, 2018, 02:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 20 deshhit news of today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close