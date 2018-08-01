हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanwar Yatra's famous 'Golden Baba' is back!

Golden Baba is back again to attend this year's Kanwar Yatra. Flaunting 20 kilograms of golden jewellery, the Baba is taking part in his 25th Kanwar Yatra.

Aug 01, 2018, 21:28 PM IST
