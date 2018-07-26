हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kargil Anniversary: The heroics of the 2-Naga regiment

When the elite 2-Naga regiment of the Indian Army captured the strategic Twin Bump feature in the Drass sector in July 1999, they were handed out another crucial mission to neutralise strategically located Pakistani mortar position, which was targeting the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and hampering the movement of the men and machinery.

Jul 26, 2018, 09:08 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: New revelation in Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close