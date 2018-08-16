हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Karuna Shukla: Never heard Atalji scold anyone

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla speaks to Zee News about her uncle. Watch video to know more:

Aug 16, 2018, 13:26 PM IST
Next
Video

Jain Muni: Atal Bihari Vajpayee needs prayers of the nation

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close