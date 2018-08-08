हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Karunanidhi not to be buried at Marina beach, Tamil Nadu government offers land near Gandhi Mandapam

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday offered to allot two acres of land near Gandhi Mandapam. DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi died on Tuesday at 94, with the doctors at Kauvery Hospital declaring him dead at 6.10 pm.

Aug 08, 2018, 01:22 AM IST
Next
Video

Watch Deshhit, August 07, 2018; Detailed analysis of all the major news of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close