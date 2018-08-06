हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kashmir shuts down ahead of Supreme Court hearing on challenge to Article 35A

The Supreme Court is set to start hearing petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A of the Constitution on Monday. The matter will be taken up amid a statewide shutdown declared by Kashmiri separatists and a number of organisations.

Aug 06, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
