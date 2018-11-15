हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kathua Ground Report: Kathua victim's family drops lawyer Deepika Rajawat

The family of the rape victim in the Kathua rape and murder case have now removed their attorney Deepika Singh Rajawat citing security issues and general non-interest and appearance during court proceedings as the reason.

Nov 15, 2018, 14:32 PM IST
